U.S. Rep. Ron Wright to Lie in Repose at Arlington's AT&T Stadium Friday, Funeral Saturday

The public is welcome at both events though they are encouraged to RSVP

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX 6th District), of Arlington, will lie in repose on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before a public memorial service Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

Wright, 67, died Feb. 7 after contracting COVID-19 while fighting a prolonged battle against lung cancer. According to a statement from his family, Wright died peacefully with his wife Susan by his side.

The family did not confirm Wright's cause of death, though both he and his wife had been hospitalized recently for COVID-19. He is the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19.

A public viewing will be held at AT&T Stadium Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary to follow. While the viewing is open to the public, attendees are asked to register here beforehand.

Michael Olson, Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, will perform the memorial service Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center that will include a mass and sort tribute.

The public is welcome to attend the memorial but seating is limited due to COVID-19 and all guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

A graveside service will be held for family and invited guests only following the public funeral.

“Congressman Wright was a pillar and political powerhouse in the community,” spokesman Matt Langston said in a statement Saturday. “His legacy is a rarity in today’s political environment, where he prioritized working towards what is best for the country and not talking cheap political rhetoric. His incredible wife, Susan Wright, was by his side and consistently worked with him to better his constituents' lives and the men and women across Texas. Please continue to keep Susan and the entire Wright family in your prayers.”

In lieu of flowers, well-wishers, friends and loved ones are asked to instead send donations to the following charities the congressman "held near and dear to his heart:"

