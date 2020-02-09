US Naval Academy Midshipman From Flower Mound Dies

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman from Flower Mound died Saturday after he collapsed while taking a physical readiness test, officials say.

Duke Carrillo, 21, collapsed during the 1 1/2-mile run portion of the semi-annual test. Responders attempted to resuscitate Carrillo, who was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died, the naval academy said.

The circumstances surrounding his cause of death are under review, officials said.

"Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time," said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent with the U.S. Naval Academy in a written statement.

After completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School, Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis for the Class of 2022's induction day in June 2018.

Carrillo, a midshipman 3rd class, was a member of the 24th Company majoring in quantitative economics and was an intramural athlete.

A member of the academy's flight training squadron VT-NA, Carrillo wanted to be a naval aviator. He also served as a squad leader for the academy's summer seminar.

Lt. Sara Lewis, a 24th Company Officer, said Carrillo had a "special and close relationship" with his classmates and company mates.

"I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him," she said in a statement. "Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company."

Carrillo is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and brothers Dylan and Jake, who are both Naval Academy midshipmen.