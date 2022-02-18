U.S. Customs Officers Seize $18 Million in Methamphetamine

U.S. Customs officials say over $18 million in methamphetamine was seized at Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, February 15, CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico.

Officers then physically inspected the conveyance using non-intrusive imaging and screening by a canine team.

Following the inspection, officers extracted 1,348.83 pounds (611.82 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

CBP South Texas tweeted the images Friday afternoon from the scene.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

