U.S. Census Bureau Regional Office Joins ‘Pack the Polls' Car Parade in Dallas

Dallas Census Team joins efforts to gain self-responses to the 2020 Census  

U.S. Census Bureau signage is displayed at a booth during a job fair for Hispanic professionals in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau Dallas Regional office is joining the Pack the Polls car parade on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The event aims to amplify awareness and a sense of urgency in hopes of boosting voter engagement.

The purpose of the effort is to increase self-response rates of the 2020 Census in the Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff areas, which currently holds a low self-response rate of 47.3%.

The event also hopes to encourage residents to complete their Census questionnaire online, by phone, or mail.

Census workers will distribute information about the three response methods in hopes of increasing the numbers for the City of Dallas and Dallas County. 

The 10.2-mile parade will start at Forrester Field and end at Justice Court, Precinct 5.

The event will include community groups, leaders, and volunteers who will remain mindful of COVID-19 by staying inside their vehicles to keep all attendees safe.

