Get a suspicious TxTag toll bill text? Here's how to report it

A wave of scam text messages falsely claiming unpaid TxTag toll bills is circulating across the United States, including Texas, prompting new warnings from law enforcement.

The fraudulent texts tell recipients they owe money for tolls and urge immediate payment to avoid penalties. Authorities say clicking on the link in these messages could expose personal and financial information to hackers.

In Texas, the Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has alerted residents about these deceptive texts targeting TxTag customers.

Officials warn: Don’t click the link

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), which operates the TxTag toll system, has confirmed that it does not send payment requests via text message. If you receive one of these messages, do not click on the link or enter any personal details. Legitimate communications from TxTag will only come from the number 22498.

FBI Special Agent Keith Custer says that scammers are trying to trick people into giving up their personal information.

"They're trying to collect these usernames and passwords and then use them at Bank of America or Wells Fargo or Charles Schwab, anywhere where someone might have a financial account," Custer said. "Once they access those accounts, they can do some damage."

How to report a fake toll bill text

To avoid falling for a fraudulent text, the BBB put out the following recommendations:

Texans who receive a suspicious toll payment text can take these steps:

Report it to TxTag : Contact TxTag customer service at 1-888-468-9824 or visit TxTag.org to check your account directly.

: Contact TxTag customer service at or visit TxTag.org to check your account directly. Alert law enforcement : File a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.

: File a report with the at ic3.gov. Warn others: Local law enforcement, including the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, has urged residents to share scam warnings with family and friends.

Spot the red flags

Officials say a key sign of fraud is the urgent demand for payment. Scammers often try to create panic, hoping recipients will act quickly without verifying the request.

To stay safe, experts recommend never reusing passwords across multiple accounts. If scammers steal one password, they may attempt to access bank accounts or other financial services.

Law enforcement agencies across Texas, including the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, have also issued warnings about the scam. The AARP and the FBI previously alerted the public to similar fraud attempts nationwide.

If you receive one of these texts, delete it immediately and report it to the proper authorities.