TxDOT Wants Input Tuesday on U.S. 380 Project in Denton/Collin Counties

The Texas Department of Transportation wants public input on its plans to widen a six-mile stretch of congested U.S. 380 in Denton and Collin counties.

There is a public meeting Tuesday night at Prosper Rock Hill High School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The stretch in question runs from Teel Parkway in Frisco to the east, past the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, onto Lakewood Drive in Prosper.

“We know there needs to be a change, and we have to figure out what is the best way to find a solution,” said Madison Schein, of TxDOT. “What we are proposing is to make it a continuous highway. That means there are no stoplights, there are frontage roads, there are on and off ramps. So there is a way to address the congestion of the day and future traffic.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Another section of the overall expansion project for U.S. 380 has received a lot of public attention because the cities of Prosper and McKinney are at odds on where to route a proposed bypass to the highway. That portion of the project is not the focus of the discussion Tuesday night.