TxDOT Urges Texans to Limit Unnecessary Travel on Dangerously Icy Roads

As Texans prepare for another night of record-breaking low temperatures, TxDOT is urging people to drive safely

By Logan McElroy

As North Texas prepares for another round of accumulating snow and ice, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging Texans to limit necessary driving while its crews work round-the-clock to treat roads.

TxDOT says every major roadway in North Texas had snow accumulation after the winter storm Sunday night. The National Weather Service released a new warning for North Texas due to subzero temperatures expected Tuesday night.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says areas north of Interstate 20 could see as much as five inches of snow before sunrise Wednesday.

As a result, TxDOT is urging North Texans to stay off of the roads if possible.

TxDot has more than 2,300 workers and 1,700 pieces of equipment in the state to clear roadways and provide assistance currently.

For those who need to drive, TxDOT says drivers should take precautions due to the possibility of ice patches on the road.

With power outages taking place all across the state, some street lights and signage are not working. TxDOT says drivers should treat those intersections as four-way stops until the electricity returns.

Texans can find current road conditions at DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292.

