TxDOT to remove pylon barriers on Highway 75 as work begins to overhaul HOV lanes

The Texas Department of Transportation will start work this week on a $58.8 million project to overhaul the HOV lanes along U.S. 75.

The ultimate goal is to ease congestion from LBJ to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

“What we heard over the years is that the HOV lanes were underutilized,” said Tony Hartzel, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s Northeast division. “There is a need to something just as more and more people move along that corridor.”

The plans call for TxDOT to open the inside lanes to all drivers except during morning and evening rush hour.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the inside lanes will be reserved for HOVs, low-emission vehicles and motorcyclists.

The first phase includes removing the pylons that have been a common complaint among drivers.

It’s expected to take 5 months to remove those that remain from the north and southbound lanes. Many are missing or mangled after being run over by drivers.

“The pylons are a challenge to maintain and a challenge for motorists as well,” said Hartzel. “They were there though to discourage people from getting in and out of that lane.”

Once the pylons are gone the inside lanes will stay a traditional HOV lane for a few more years until the project is complete, said Hartzel.

The $58.8 million will cover rebuilding the center barrier, adding overhead lights and new signs and technology to alert drivers when they can and cannot use the inside lane.

Weather permitting nightly lane closures will begin Monday, March 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through fall 2024 for the first phase.