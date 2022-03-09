TxDOT to Pretreat Bridges, Overpasses in 4 North Texas Counties Ahead of Cold Front

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that crews will start pretreating bridges and overpasses in North Texas ahead of the cold front that will arrive in North Texas on Friday.

According to TxDOT, crews will only pretreat overpasses and bridges in Collin County, Denton County, Rockwall County, and north of I-30 in Dallas County.

TxDOT said managed lanes will also be pretreated and will remain open.

The plans for pretreatment are subject to change, TxDOT said.

The strong cold front, which will bring a chance of rain or sleet to North Texas, will move in on Thursday night.

The front will cause temperatures to drop, and as temperatures drop, sleet or even snow will be possible on Friday.

Little to no accumulation is expected in North Texas. Widespread travel impacts are not expected, but some bridges and overpasses may become slick.