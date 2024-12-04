TxDOT to host virtual workshops on enhanced mobility of seniors, individuals with disabilities

The Texas Department of Transportation will launch a series of virtual workshops on Wednesday to identify the transit needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

According to TxDOT, the program coordinates with other federal, state, and local resources and programs that are designed to serve similar populations.

This is part of a new statewide virtual listening tour. The workshop in the DFW area will take place on Dec. 4.

Along with a growing older population, Texas has the largest highway network of any state in the country with around 314,000 miles of public road.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

TxDOT has around $11 million a year in federal funds that it can give to public transit needs for seniors and people with disabilities. They just need to know where to spend it. Uses include vans, buses, wheelchair lifts, and ramps.

TxDOT said it is seeking the participation of seniors, individuals with disabilities, representatives of public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human service providers, and other members of the public who share TxDOT’s goal of improving the local mobility services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

You can join the meeting from 10 a.m. until Noon HERE.