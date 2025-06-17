TxDOT to break ground on Spur 399 project in McKinney, part of 380 corridor work

It’s a busy week for the Texas Department of Transportation in North Texas.

On Tuesday, crews will officially break ground on a major infrastructure project in Collin County, marking the start of construction on the long-anticipated Spur 399 expansion.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

TxDOT leaders will join city and county officials in McKinney to celebrate the launch of the project, which is part of a broader plan to improve the Spur 399 and U.S. 380 corridors – areas that continue to see rapid population growth and increasing traffic congestion.

“We're really excited because this is the first of many projects for the Spur 399 extension,” said Madison Schein with TxDOT Dallas. “This is something that's really important to the Collin County area, as there's so much growth in this area. And the purpose of this project is to really help improve mobility in the eastern part of the county.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to TxDOT, the initial construction phase will widen Spur 399 and State Highway 5 between Stewart Road and Eldorado Parkway from four lanes to six lanes. The $182 million project will be completed by Webber Construction, which was awarded the contract in December. This segment spans just under two miles and is expected to take about three years to complete, with a projected finish date in early 2029.

TXDOT TXDOT

This project is considered a “breakout phase” of a much larger effort to extend Spur 399 east of McKinney, eventually connecting it to U.S. 380 and looping around the McKinney National Airport. The completed freeway will stretch over six miles, with a total estimated cost of $967.1 million, covering right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, design, and construction.

Schein said the improvements will ultimately benefit not only McKinney residents but communities across eastern Collin County.

“We're going to extend and create a new corridor for Spur 399, which will help people move across the county with improved mobility,” she said.

TXDOT COMMUNITY MEETING

Also on Tuesday, TxDOT is hosting a community meeting in Fort Worth to gather input on its Statewide Active Transportation Plan – a long-term initiative focused on walking, biking, e-scooters, and other non-car travel modes across Texas.

The public meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fort Worth Central Station, located at 1001 Jones Street.

As the state’s population continues to grow, TxDOT says it’s working to create a safer and more connected transportation network that includes human-powered and small electric mobility options.

The agency is currently in its third round of outreach for the plan and is seeking community feedback on proposed actions and implementation steps. The plan lays out a vision through the year 2050 and beyond.

For more information on upcoming projects or to participate in the statewide plan, click here.