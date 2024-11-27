Texas traffic delays are down 7%, saving commuters about $915 million in time and fuel costs over the past five years, according to a report of the Top 100 Congested Roadways by Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).

The TTI analysis said these improvements happened despite a 7% increase in the number of miles traveled on the road since 2019, crediting the reduction to an increase in infrastructure development projects.

“We can see that our projects are having a significant impact on our roadways, helping improve efficiency and connectivity across the state,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “As our population and economy continue to grow, there’s a considerable need for more projects, and this report helps guide our work to areas that need it most.”

The analysis reported roughly half of Texas' top 100 most congested road segments were under construction in 2023 amid a record-breaking number of projects.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Houston's West Loop made the top of the list for the third year in a row, followed by Dallas’ Woodall Rogers Freeway, Austin’s I-35 through downtown, Dallas’ East R.L. Thornton Freeway and Houston’s Eastex Freeway.

TxDOT said many of their projects are funded through "Texas Clear Lanes," a program by Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce traffic in Texas' most populated areas.

"Major transportation investments across Texas, like those in the Texas Clear Lanes initiative and the hundreds of other projects across the state, are easing that burden and helping commuters save time and fuel as traffic levels rebound,” said TTI Senior Research Scientist David Schrank

TxDOT reported 60% fewer delays in 2023 for the Southern Gateway on I-35E in Dallas. They also said San Antonio's U.S. 281 project from north of Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Drive saw notably reduced delays in that area.

TxDOT said their approach to managing congestion extends beyond major metroplexes, like Laredo, which saw less congestion after rerouted traffic from Mines Road to IH 69W following a ramp closure near the World Trade Bridge, the largest border crossing by trade value in North America.

"These projects help improve safety, increase efficiency and provide congestion relief. They also help increase trade through the freight industry, supporting a thriving Texas economy," TxDOT said. "The findings, based on TTI’s annual report, show that enhancements to infrastructure and evolving travel patterns are helping to manage congestion as traffic demand grows."