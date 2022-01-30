TxDOT Prepares North Texas Roads for Winter Weather

As we anticipate the chance of a midweek wintry mix, the Texas Department of Transportation prepares to treat our roads over the next few days.

The work to treat roads has already begun in some parts of North Texas. Tony Hartzel is a spokesman for Texas Department of Transportation overseas and said crews are ready to pretreat major highways and interstates with a brine mixture. He said it’s critical they get it just right.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“We tested all of our equipment back in early fall just to make sure we had it all calibrated correctly,” Hartzel said. “The brine that we put down is at a very specific rate given the speed rate our tricks drive. And it’s a very specific percentage of salt.”

Hartzel helps manage the TXDOT region responsible for several counties including Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Rockwall. Within that region alone, they can deploy upwards of 300 pieces of equipment.

“That’s dump trucks that we can spread sand and salt,” he said. “Pickup trucks that have spreader boxes in them, our pickup trucks, and plows as well.”

Timing is important. If crews treat the roads too early or too late, it’s not as effective. Once they start, Hartzel said it takes about 48 hours to complete the job.

Crews will work twelve-hour rotating shifts and overpasses will be a priority. Hartzel reminds us many roads fall under city management.

“The roads coming out of your neighborhood are generally going to be the city streets and so that’s one thing to keep in mind that there are a lot of city streets, depending on the resources for the city depends on what they can do,” he said.

Hartzel said crews in his seven-county region will begin treating the roads sometime Monday afternoon.