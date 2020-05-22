TX Task Force 2 Deployed to Montague County After Severe Storms

Late Friday night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Task Force 2 to Montague County after severe storms hit the area.
Around 8:30 Friday night, a Tornado Warning was issued for Montague County for a severe storm that was capable of producing a tornado.
A short time later, a second tornado warning was issued for an area near Vashti.
So far, there have not been any reports into the NBC 5 newsroom of injuries. However, storm spotters have reported that roofs had been ripped off homes and 100-year-old trees were snapped in half.
The above video was taken by Tyler Pardun near Bellevue Texas Friday night.
NBC 5 also received reports that police cars, with officers inside, were spun around during the storm while sitting in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie.
According to the Texas Task Force 2 website, they "serve as one of two state Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) teams in the State of Texas which provides a coordinated effort as well as the necessary personnel and equipment to locate, extricate, rescue, and provide immediate medical treatment to victims trapped as a result of a natural or man-made disaster."