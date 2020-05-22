TX Task Force 2 Deployed to Montague County After Severe Storms

Late Friday night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Task Force 2 to Montague County after severe storms hit the area.

Around 8:30 Friday night, a Tornado Warning was issued for Montague County for a severe storm that was capable of producing a tornado.

A short time later, a second tornado warning was issued for an area near Vashti.

So far, there have not been any reports into the NBC 5 newsroom of injuries. However, storm spotters have reported that roofs had been ripped off homes and 100-year-old trees were snapped in half.

Tyler Pardun spotted this tornado Friday night, near the town of Bellevue in Montague County.

The above video was taken by Tyler Pardun near Bellevue Texas Friday night.

NBC 5 also received reports that police cars, with officers inside, were spun around during the storm while sitting in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie.

According to the Texas Task Force 2 website, they "serve as one of two state Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) teams in the State of Texas which provides a coordinated effort as well as the necessary personnel and equipment to locate, extricate, rescue, and provide immediate medical treatment to victims trapped as a result of a natural or man-made disaster."