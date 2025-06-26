TWU program helps former foster youth bridge the gap to college

For most young adults, the transition from high school to college comes with new challenges. But for students who’ve experienced foster care, those challenges are often multiplied and can stand in the way of ever earning a degree.

Despite being eligible for free tuition at Texas state universities, fewer than 10% of former foster youth in Texas complete college.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That’s a statistic Texas Woman’s University is working to change through the FAST Academy.

“That is changing the whole path, this whole future trajectory,” said the program’s executive director, Amy O’Keefe. “And that’s the power of this program.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This summer, TWU is expanding its FAST Academy, a three-week residential program aimed at helping students from foster care backgrounds successfully prepare for college life. FAST stands for Foster Alumni Succeed & Thrive, and the initiative is part of TWU’s broader Frontiers program, which has provided wraparound support to foster alumni since 2009.

“So in three weeks, they do what a student would take 15 weeks, they do in 15 days,” said O’Keefe. “They’re earning their English credit and their math credit—so six credit hours in just three weeks. But on top of that, they’re living on campus, going to the dining hall, using the rec center, and learning how to make that first friend in college.”

FAST Academy launched in 2024 with 18 students. Seventeen of them went on to enroll in college that fall. This year, nearly twice that number are enrolled and will wrap up the program next week.

FAST brings together foster alumni from all over the state. While TWU hosts the academy, students can transfer their credits to any public university in Texas.

“The most important thing is it’s their voice, their choice,” said O’Keefe. “We want them to feel empowered when they leave.”

'LIFE OF OUR DREAMS'

For many students like Nate Smith of Sherman, who grew up in the foster care system and was adopted by his family at 17, that sense of empowerment starts with knowing they’re not alone. He said this is his first time being in the same classroom full of students with the same shared experiences.

“With all of us having almost similar backgrounds, it definitely takes away that alone feeling,” he said. “But now, just having all my friends, we're able to talk about some of the things that happened and can actually relate."

Smith, 20, said he tried to take college courses after he graduated from high school last year but struggled. He was connected to the FAST Academy by word of mouth, and now it is helping him find the courage to pursue a future in aviation mechanics.

“This has given me an idea of what to expect from a college. And on top of that, we have really nice people that want to be in your life and kind of get you there,” he said.

Students in the program earn college credit while also participating in mentorship sessions, pet therapy, game nights, field trips, and workshops covering everything from financial literacy to community-building. The academy covers 100% of expenses – including meals, books, supplies, and housing – removing many of the barriers that often derail college plans for students in foster care.

“Texas is one of the states that actually offers a tuition and fee waiver, which takes care of the cost of tuition,” said O’Keefe. “But you still have to pay for your food, your room, your books. The FAST Academy covers all the expenses… This really provides a clean slate, levels the playing field.”

For FAST staff like Tiffany Jones, the work is deeply personal.

“When I was 15, I was placed in foster care, and I stayed in care until I aged out at 18. I struggled through school,” Jones said. “This program means a lot to me because I see the potential it has to make such a huge impact. And if they can be successful, I feel like I am successful because of them.”

The stakes are high. In Texas, only between 1 and 9 percent of youth who have experienced foster care go on to earn a college degree. For many, school is interrupted by frequent moves, and by the time they turn 18, many face adulthood alone, often struggling to secure basic needs like housing and food.

TWU hopes programs like FAST will help rewrite that future.

“Having it laid out for you, it's definitely going to be a great kickstart to the life of our dreams. I think that is awesome, and I really appreciate it,” said Smith.

Program leaders are hoping to connect with more foster youth who are graduating from high school and need help transitioning to the next step out of the system.

Preparations are already underway for the next cohort of students next year. For more information on the FAST Academy, click here.