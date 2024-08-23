TWU launching new flight program on Monday, breaking barriers for women in aviation

Texas Woman's University is bringing girl power to the skies.

The university is breaking barriers and tackling the pilot shortage with a new flight school this semester. The Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences is set to kick off classes on Monday, bringing attention to new local education and career opportunities in the aviation industry.

TWU is now the only woman-focused university in the nation with a professional pilot program.

And it can't come soon enough.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It is estimated that over the next 20 years, the aviation industry will need to hire and train approximately three million recruits to fulfill the needs of the industry.

"Experts have been warning us about the pilot shortage for decades now because, at a certain age, pilots have to retire,” said Brittany Dinsmore, the school’s associate director and chief flight instructor.

TWU could be a part of the solution.

The new Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences at TWU aims to increase the number of women in commercial piloting and aviation management, thus strengthening the talent pipeline of aviation professionals and addressing the consistent underrepresentation of women in aviation fields.

In 2023, TWU announced a $15 million grant from the Doswell Foundation to support the new aeronautical sciences program. The gift, the university’s largest from a foundation, will support faculty, equipment, and scholarships.

(Leo Gonzalez / TWU Photo) Portrait of Torion Lewis at the local Denton airport. She will be one of the students in the new Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences.

Classes will be taught on TWU’s campus and then the fun stuff happens at Denton Enterprise Airport just five miles away. That’s where TWU has partnered with the U.S. Aviation Academy and secured its own school-branded plane for flight training.

The bachelor’s degree allows for two tracks: the Professional Pilot option, which prepares graduates for roles as flight instructors, corporate pilots, and private pilots, with the potential to become airline pilots after accumulating more hours; and the Flight Operations option, which prepares graduates for careers in airport management and aviation operations.

Flight training is costly. Private schools can cost well over $100,000, with no coverage through federal student aid typically granted to those who attend 4-year universities or colleges. However, TWU is one of the most affordable four-year universities in Texas, and the Doswell School intends to offer one of the most affordable flight programs in the region.

"They don't have to leave the state and go to Oklahoma, Florida, or Arizona, traditional areas where there are flight schools to obtain a four-year university degree in flight. There's one local now. So it saves a lot of money, a lot of effort, and out-of-state tuition. We're in it for the long haul.,” said J. Clinton Grant, TWU director of Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences.

Students in the Bachelor of Sciences in Aviation Science program are also eligible for all traditional forms of financial aid and scholarships as in any other collegiate program.

"Every day, TWU students and graduates break barriers around the globe, harnessing their potential, purpose, and perseverance to realize their dreams and contribute to their communities,” said Grant. “We believe the Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences will offer TWU students the opportunity to do the same in the world of aviation.”

Instructors said one of the biggest goals for the new school is to increase the number of women in commercial piloting and aviation management.

"What we're really excited about with our program is that we're kind of seeing a reverse. So, in traditional aviation programs like the one I went to, it's usually mostly men. And you might get two or three women. But what we're seeing with our inaugural class that's coming in, it's actually 25 women and two men. So, we've completely reversed the ratio," said Dinsmore.

Right now, women only make up 5% to 10% of all commercial pilots in the world. This new talent pipeline can address the dire need for pilots in the years to come.

"We want to take that five to ten percent ratio and we want to see if we can't bump it up a little bit. Fifty percent would be ideal but even if we could get it to 20 or 25, that would be great,” said Dinsmore. “We're planning on taking these girls and turning them into leaders. We want them to go out there and make a name for themselves in aviation."

There's a cap of about 30 students for each semester so the school is fully booked for the fall.

But recruiting continues for the spring semester with a special event this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Galleria Dallas will celebrate TWU Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Grant will join students and faculty at the exhibit to share information about the program, lead hands-on kids activities, and hand out fun aviation swag on Level 1 next to Sephora.

TWU

Just look for this large mural inside the mall honoring the new flight school.

TWU’s student-athletes will also be on hand to greet guests and read to children on Level 3.

“Galleria Dallas has long been a passionate supporter of educational causes in North Texas,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “It is an exciting time to celebrate the Doswell School of Aviation and the career possibilities this exceptional STEM program will provide to our community.”

Click here for more information on applying for the program.

GIRLS IN AVIATION DAY

Women in Aviation North Texas Chapter will be hosting its Annual Girls in Aviation Day on September 21, 2024.

Guests will have the opportunity to talk to women in various fields of aviation and aerospace, including pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, airport managers, business owners, and more.

Click here for more details.