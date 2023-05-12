Two Years Later: Family Continues to Push for Answers in KPMG Exec's Murder

Along Dallas’s southern edge, a heavily wooded area holds the mystery. Who killed Alan White, and how did the KPMG executive’s remains wind up there, waiting to be discovered months after he disappeared?

“I sit back now and think about it. It's been over two years, and how much has changed and how much has happened, and where we're at today. And it just makes you just kind of, you know, it doesn't seem real,” said Tim White.

White said he’ll never forget Oct. 20, 2020, when he got the call that nobody could find his brother Alan.

“My sister Tina called me. She was crying, and she said, ‘Timmy, Alan’s gone missing.’ I said, ‘What?’ It was something you didn't expect to hear,” he said.

There was nothing unusual that morning when Alan left home for the L.A. Fitness on Haskell Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

An hour after arriving, surveillance video shows him get in his black Porsche SUV and leave. Shortly after, more video places Alan about a mile from home, at a RaceTrac gas station at the corner of Inwood Road and Maple Avenue. Around 6 a.m., he’s seen filling up before heading inside.

“He lingered at the store there and then went out and got in the car, and we don't know what actually happened after that,” said Tim White.

Five days after his disappearance, Dallas Police found Alan’s car 15 miles down Interstate 45.

White said it was seemingly unscathed, hidden just out of sight not far from the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.

“We went with the Dallas Police Department. The South-Central Unit location took us there. The missing persons detective was with us,” said White. “Now that I look back on that, we were less than a quarter mile away from his body.”

Originally from West Virginia, Alan White made Dallas home with his husband Rusty Jenkins, and a close network of friends.

Tim White said his older brother was equally dedicated to family. The day of his disappearance, Alan was hosting his niece and had plans to attend a tasting for her upcoming wedding later that day.

Seven months after he was last seen, a surveyor stumbled upon skeletal remains while working in a wooded area near Paul Quinn College. It didn’t take police long to confirm the remains belonged to Alan.

Months into their search, loved ones had a new question to grapple with, not only what happened to Alan, but who wanted him dead?

Though video doesn’t show it, Tim believes the person responsible for his brother’s death got into Alan’s car while at that gas station just a mile from his home.

Tim said his car is seen circling the lot a few times before pulling away.

And deep down, he believes someone filling up during rush hour that morning had to have seen something that can help.

“There’s somebody that saw who got in that car, and I wish they would come forward,” he said.

As for motive, the family doesn’t believe the crime was random.

Nothing was stolen from Alan, and his car was left clean but otherwise untouched not far from his remains.

“Was he involved in something? I don't care what he's involved in. Everyone has skeletons in their closet. It doesn't matter at this point. I just want to know why,” said White.

White also wants justice to bring closure for Jenkins and Alan’s siblings, along with their mother.

“I look forward to that day, and I hope it happens, when I come down here and sit in a courtroom and that person who’s responsible will have to face what they did,” said White.

Two and a half years since he was last seen alive, Alan’s back in West Virginia, laid to rest near his father and older brother who died in 2018.

Still, White advocates for answers.

“It's a daily occurrence in your mind. Why did someone do this? Why was it? Why did they put it upon themselves to determine that it was time for his life on earth over?” he said.

Dallas Police continue to investigate Alan White’s disappearance.

“We encourage anyone with info to call. Even the smallest bit of information could be what is needed to solve a case or generate a lead,” said a department spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Barnes at 214-671-3480.

There’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.