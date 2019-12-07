Dallas

Two Wounded in Separate Stabbings in South Dallas: Police

A woman was taken into custody in the Waldron Avenue stabbing

Two people were injured and one person was arrested in separate stabbings Saturday morning in South Dallas, police say.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Gould Street and met with several witnesses who said that the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen during a verbal altercation with several people.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects, who fled the scene.

In the second incident, officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of Waldron Avenue. The victim told police that she had been stabbed during a verbal altercation with a woman. 

The victim was treated at the location. 

The suspect, a 51-year-old whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

