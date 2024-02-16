Two women shot outside Fort Worth movie theater early Friday

Two women are recovering from gunshot wounds following a disturbance in southwest Fort Worth early Friday morning.

According to Fort Worth Police, West division units were dispatched to the 6300 block of Hulen Bend Boulevard just after 2 a.m. about a “large commotion” in the parking lot near the AMC theater.

Officials said staffers at the Fort Worth Police Real Time Crime Center observed a female being loaded into a vehicle. The officers found the location, but the crowd had already dispersed.

Shortly after, police said a woman was brought into Medical City Hospital with a gunshot wound. It was at this point that the Fort Worth Police Department became aware of a second female victim, who was also brought in by a private vehicle to Harris Southwest Hospital. This victim was transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth by air ambulance, police said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police reported on Friday morning that both shooting victims survived but their conditions are unknown.

Officials did not provide more information on what led to the shooting or who was involved.