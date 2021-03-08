Two Weeks Left to Enter 2021 DART Student Art Contest

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit Student Art Contest is accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Tuesday, March 23.

According to DART, the theme of this year's contest is "Everyday Heroes Ride DART," and there are two weeks left to enter.

DART said this year's contest gives young artists the chance to salute the heroes that have kept the community going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout North Texas will compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on DART rail stations, buses, and inside trains, DART said.

The winner's artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART's website.

According to DART, prizes will be awarded to first place winners and runners-up in different grade-level categories.

Community partners for this year's art contest include Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Contemporary, and Half Price Books, and media partners include Al Día, Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, DFW Kids Directory, Local Profile, NBC 5, and Telemundo 39.

For additional information, complete rules, prize details, and entry forms, visit DART.org/artcontest, contact TransitEducation@dart.org, or call 214-749-3494.