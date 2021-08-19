Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Wichita Falls ISD Bomb Threats

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested in suspicion of making a total of eight bomb threats in the past week to Wichita Fall ISD schools, the district said in a statement Thursday.

The Dallas FBI field office corroborated the district's statement Thursday, which said making a terroristic threat to a school is a third degree felony with a jail time of up to 10 years.

The district did not say whether the two teenagers have been charged.

"The Dallas FBI has joined our other field offices to remind students to #ThinkBeforeYouPost," Dallas FBI said in a statement. "Making school threats are not a joke, hoax threats are serious crimes with serious consequences, including the possibility of jail time."

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Wichita Falls. The district said the 14-year-old is believed to be responsible for a bomb threat made to Rider High School on Aug. 16.

The 15-year-old was arrested Thursday in a Dallas suburb. The district said the 15-year-old is believed to be responsible for bomb threats made to Wichita Falls High School on Aug. 12 and threats made to Rider High School, Hirschi High School, Barwise Middle School, Kirby Middle School and Wichita Falls High School on Aug. 13.

The district and authorities did not say if the two teenagers arrested were linked in any way.