Two teenage girls charged with capital murder in Dallas shooting, police say

Two teenage girls, 16 and 15, have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a young man dead near Victory Park in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to the 2500 block of N. Houston Street on July 14 after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Jake Reynosa lying in the street with apparent injuries from being shot.

Reynosa was rushed to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, where he died. Homicide investigators determined Reynosa was shot after being approached by multiple people.

According to the police department, officers found the teenage suspects and tried to pull them over during a traffic stop, but the girls fled the car and the scene on foot.

The 15-year-old girl was caught by police and taken into custody. The 16-year-old girl was arrested on Monday, July 15. Both teens are being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Reynosa.

Authorities stated that their names are not being revealed due to the suspects' ages.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe campaign to support Reynosa's family.