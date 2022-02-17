Two Sought After Dallas Man Shot, Killed in Late Night Robbery

A 25-year-old man is dead after Dallas police say he was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in an apparent attempted robbery.

Dallas police said officers were called to the 7900 block of Churchill Way at about 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find an injured man in the parking lot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man, identified as Anthony Hobbs, to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for two people at this time, both described only as Black males who fled the area in a small, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, in an unknown direction.

The motive behind the shooting is believed to be a robbery, though police did not say if anything was taken.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or by email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. The case number to reference is 029057-2022.