Two Shot, Injured in Possible Southwest Arlington Road Rage Shooting

Both are expected to make a full recovery after one person required surgery.

Two people are recovering after being shot in what Arlington police are describing as a road rage shooting along U.S. 287 early Monday.

Arlington police said they were called to a Mansfield hospital at 8:28 a.m., where they interviewed two people being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, one of whom needed surgery.

Officers learned the pair were headed southbound on 287 near Eden Road at about 5:53 a.m. when they pulled over to let a tailgating driver pass. That's when they said a man inside the vehicle fired a shot at them, striking them both.

A child in the back seat of their vehicle was not injured; both injured people are expected to make a full recovery.

The victims described the armed man as Black, between 25 and 30-years-old, with a bald head and no facial hair. They said he was driving a champagne-colored 2005-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Anyone with information can contact Arlington Gun Crimes Unity Detective Tham at 817-459-5672. Tipsters may also remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

