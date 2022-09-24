Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern

Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway.

Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday.

DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and father was killed near the intersection of U.S. 175 and Interstate 20 after a road rage shooting during the afternoon rush hour.

Dallas Police identified the victim in the shooting Friday as 59-year-old Rudy Marshall.

Frank Marshall said the sudden and violent loss of his son has kept him awake since he learned of the shooting.

“I haven’t slept since yesterday morning,” Marshall said.

DPD said just after 5 p.m. Friday, Marshall was traveling westbound on U.S. 175 near the interchange with i-20 when another driver fired into his car, in what detectives describe as a road-rage incident.

Two other people were in the car too, including a young child but were uninjured.

Rudy Marshall, 59, was shot once, managed to pull over on the roadway but died Friday night at the hospital.

“I’ll never get over this. Never. I miss him so much,” Marshall said.

The violence on the C.F. Hawn freeway continued into early Saturday morning about a mile from where Marshall was killed.

Dallas Police say another road rage shooting happened on U.S. 175 near the Prairie Creek Road exit.

A 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat of one of those cars was listed in critical condition after being shot.

Investigators don’t believe the two shootings are connected.

Detectives are looking for the driver of a white Chevy Silverado pickup in the overnight shooting and what’s described as a small gray car, possibly driven by the shooter that killed Rudy Marshall during rush-hour Friday afternoon.

Frank Marshall said his son was simply driving with his wife and child to go get Halloween decorations. He just hopes someone will come forward and identify the shooter.

“No matter what they do, it’s not going to bring my son back,” Marshall said.