Two North Dallas fires were reported at the same condominium residence within hours of each other on Wednesday with the second called in an hour after officials left the scene of the first, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were notified about the first fire around 1:50 Wednesday morning at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums at Bent Tree Forest Drive in far North Dallas.

Upon arrival, officials observed fire coming out of the second floor of the three-story building. After finding that the fire was contained mostly within void spaces of the walls and in between the floors of the building, additional teams were dispatched with a total of 60-70 firefighters responding.

According to residents., they were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms and observed lots of smoke with no fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said. One resident observed flickering lights followed by a loud "pop" resulting in all of her lights going out.

The fire was stopped shortly after 5 a.m.

The second fire was called in at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Dallas Fire-Rescue units returned to the scene, shortly after leaving the site of the first fire around noon. The fire was called in by witnesses who noticed a light haze coming from the building. A third alarm was dispatched after flames tore through the roof following a partial collapse.

According to on-scene officials, the second fire showed no signs of being involved in the first fire and both instances will be investigated separately.

42 units total were impacted and the American Red Cross is assisting residents who have been displaced.

All residents made it out safely and there were no injuries reported. According to investigators, the first fire will be described as accidental and probably caused by an unspecified electrical malfunction in the fixed wiring