Two Richardson Police Officers File Lawsuit Against City for Alleged Ticket Quota

Two Richardson police officers have alleged in a lawsuit filed this week that a "forced ticket quota" was required by the City of Richardson and senior police leadership.

Officers Kayla Walker and David Conklin also claim that they faced retaliation from senior police officials after they made statements with various media outlets in 2021.

The officers also said senior officers retaliated against them for filing criminal reports with outside law enforcement authorities at the same time, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the complaint, an outside investigation confirmed the illegal activities but also claimed the quota policy was not illegal because it was part of a broader policy that included components that were not unlawful.

Walker and Conklin asked that a Dallas District Court judge declare the policy in violation of Section 772.002 of the Texas Transportation Code which prohibits all forms of ticket quotas.

In addition to the request, the officers asked to end the policy and to be compensated for the violations of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech, according to the complaint.

The case has not yet been assigned a judge or a case number.