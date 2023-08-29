Two Prosper softball coaches arrested for alleged failure to report sexual abuse

Two Prosper High School softball coaches are under police and district investigation after a student and her mother alleges they failed to report sexual assault committed by one of their players against three others.

Head coach Renna Bersosa was arrested Friday and accused of a misdemeanor failure to report child abuse and booked into the Collin County jail before being released on a $3,500 bond later that day. Assistant coach Kasie Ostrom was arrested Tuesday and accused of the same offense and released on a personal recognizance bond.

The student alleged to police that Bersosa told the student to handle the situation on her own by telling the suspect she would report her to the coaches if she did not stop committing sexual assault. The player said she texted the suspect and told her to stop or she would tell the coach.

The students involved weren’t named in the affidavit.

The mother of the student who reported the incidents told police that Ostrom was present but did not speak during the meeting, according to the affidavit.

Texas law requires anyone who believes child abuse or neglect is occurring to report it to police. Educators are required to report within 48 hours, and failure to do so is a crime.

When authorities met with Bersosa on Wednesday, Aug. 23, she said the student reported sexual assault allegations to her but “was not aware she had to report a third-party allegation,” according to the affidavit. Ostrom met with authorities on Thursday and said she believed Bersosa was going to investigate the claims, the affidavit said.

Prosper ISD alerted parents about the warrant issued for Bersosa’s arrest on Thursday and Ostrom’s on Monday. The emails stated district personnel outside the coaches first learned of the allegations the week of Aug. 14 and that both coaches were placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. The district confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that neither coach is still employed by Prosper ISD.

