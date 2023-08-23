Two injured in a shooting outside a Deep Ellum restaurant, woman sought by police

Two people were injured in a shooting outside a Deep Ellum restaurant Wednesday morning and the suspected shooter is at large.

Dallas Police were called to the shooting that reportedly took place outside of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken along Commerce Street between Walton and Malcolm X Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

NBC 5 has learned from witnesses the violence erupted as workers showed up to start the day.

An employee at the restaurant told NBC 5 that a coworker's girlfriend was at the restaurant Tuesday night fighting with her partner and another employee. The woman was banned from the restaurant but returned Wednesday morning.

The employee said the woman shot at the restaurant's manager and another employee, injuring them both. Their conditions are not known, though one of the victims was said to have been shot in the chest.

NBC 5 News Dallas Police investigate a shooting in Deep Ellum, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

A man told NBC 5 that he was driving through the intersection of Malcolm X and Commerce when he saw a group of people that appeared to be fighting. That's when the man said he heard gunfire and his window shattered.

"As I went through, I heard some shooting. Pow, pow, pow! And then what really caught my attention, my back window shattered," said Jay Monroe. "And then I ducked and I got a chance to pull over and then some kid came running through here and then collapsed right in front of the store. I believe if I had slowed up just a little bit it probably would have got me."

After the shooting, the shooter took off and may have crashed less than a block away before escaping on foot. The woman remains at large.

Dallas Police confirmed Wednesday morning that a man and a woman were injured in the shooting. Investigators with the Dallas Police have cordoned off two areas along Commerce Street, one in front of the fried chicken restaurant and a second location closer to Walton Street.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.