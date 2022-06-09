Two People Transported to Hospital After Reported Drownings at Joe Pool Lake

Two males were transported to a hospital after reports of possible drownings at Joe Pool Lake Thursday evening, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of two possible drownings in the beach area at Joe Pool Lake at about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search for both swimmers, in which the team quickly located a 39-year-old male and 17-year-old male underwater.

Both males were transported to two local hospitals.

According to the Grand Prairie FD, the male swimmers were not wearing life vests.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said in a statement, "As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near or in the water."