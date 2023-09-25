Two people critically injured in Dallas shooting Sunday night

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that critically injured two people Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Hay Street in the East Dallas neighborhood of Jubilee, north of Fair Park.

Officers were responding to an officer assist call and arrived to find a huge crowd.

Witnesses said the crowd had gathered for a birthday party – at some point during the party, gunfire erupted.

Witnesses also told our photographer at the scene that the two people injured from the shooting were a mother and a child.

Dallas police officers at the scene wouldn't confirm anything other than the fact that a child was involved. DPD said in a statement that the two injured people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Police haven't confirmed any arrests or whether the shooter has been found.

