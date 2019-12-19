Two People Arrested in Connection With Burned Body Found in Dallas

Two people have been arrested in connection with a burned body found on Mayforge Drive in Dallas last week.

The body of 20-year-old Quincy Wyatt was found on Dec. 10 in a vacant field located at 8100 Mayforge Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue determined that Wyatt died from homicidal violence.

According to Dallas police, officers arrested LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, on Wednesday after determining that they played a role in Wyatt's disappearance and murder.

Grant and Johnson were transported to Dallas Police Headquarters for interviews, during which both waived their Miranda Rights and gave voluntary statements, police said.

Based on their interviews with the detective, coupled with the witness statements and physical evidence,

Police said that based on Grant and Johnson's interviews, witness statements, and physical evidence, they were both charged with capital murder and placed in jail.

Their bond will be set by a magistrate, police say.