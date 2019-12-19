Dallas

Two People Arrested in Connection With Burned Body Found in Dallas

LaKevian Grant and Teilor Johnson were arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder

By Hannah Jones

Two people have been arrested in connection with a burned body found on Mayforge Drive in Dallas last week.

The body of 20-year-old Quincy Wyatt was found on Dec. 10 in a vacant field located at 8100 Mayforge Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue determined that Wyatt died from homicidal violence.

According to Dallas police, officers arrested LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, on Wednesday after determining that they played a role in Wyatt's disappearance and murder.

Grant and Johnson were transported to Dallas Police Headquarters for interviews, during which both waived their Miranda Rights and gave voluntary statements, police said.

Police said that based on Grant and Johnson's interviews, witness statements, and physical evidence, they were both charged with capital murder and placed in jail.

Their bond will be set by a magistrate, police say.

