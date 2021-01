The Molina Healthcare of Texas recently donated $10,000 each to Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff and to Meals on Wheels Texas.

Molina's donations are to "support their work in improving health outcomes and proving home-delivered meals and minimizing isolation for seniors and adults with disabilities in Texas."

Anne Rote, president of Molina Healthcare of Texas, presented the checks to the organizations during a virtual press conference in early December.