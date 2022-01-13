U.S. Capitol riot

Two North Texas ‘Oath Keepers' Charged With Seditious Conspiracy in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress

Seditious conspiracy charges carry a possible prison term of 20 years in federal prison

By Scott Gordon

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Two North Texas men linked to the militia group Oath Keepers are among 11 people charged with seditious conspiracy in last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol.

It is the first time seditious conspiracy charges have been brought by prosecutors in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, was arrested by the FBI Thursday in Little Elm, the Department of Justice announced.

Aaron C. Davis | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Stewart Rhodes, a founder of the Oath Keepers, told The Washington Post via Getty Images, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, that the government is trying to inflate the rogue actions of a few members into an alleged conspiracy committed by the organization on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rhodes is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, a group that seeks members who are former military, law enforcement, and first responders, the DOJ said.

Rhodes and the others made plans to bring weapons to Washington, prosecutors said.

Another North Texas man, Roberto Minuta, 37, of Prosper, was previously arrested but the conspiracy charges were added to his case.

The seditious conspiracy charges carry a possible prison term of 20 years and allege the defendants worked together to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

According to the indictment, the FBI obtained encrypted communications among the Oath Keepers.

On Nov. 5, two days after the election, Rhodes sent a message: “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit.”

A few days later, Rhodes wrote: “We must now do what the people of Serbia did when Milosevic stole their election -- refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol.”

