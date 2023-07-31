Two North Texans become instant millionaires at Choctaw Casino & Resort

Two North Texans became millionaires thanks to Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma. It's part of the casino's '3 Months. 3 Millionaires.' summer promotion.

Guests earn entry into the $1 million giveaway by using their reward card in the casino, and they have to be present when the winner is drawn at 1 a.m.

The first winner was small business owner Brittany Juarez of Kaufman. She won the drawing on July 1.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Brittany Juarez of Kaufman won the first of three $1 million giveaways at Choctaw Casino & Resort on July 1, 2023.

"I won't have to see my kids struggle, but we will still be blessed," Juarez said. "Money doesn't make or break us because God is first."

The second winner was Rosa Guia of Lancaster, she won on July 29.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Rosa Guia of Lancaster won the second of three $1 million giveaways at Choctaw Casino & Resort on July 29, 2023.

"I'm not sure what I am going to do with the money, but I have four children and 12 grandchildren. I think I will take them somewhere," she said.

The 23-year veteran of an embroidery graphics company said she's been visiting Choctaw Durant for more than 10 years and it's not her first win, but it is the biggest.

"I still can't believe it. I can't believe it because of how much it is. I know it's real because I won $1 million tonight," Guia said. "I won $41,000 in 2017."

The casino says it's giving away $6.6 million during June, July and August.

"Nothing compares to creating these life-changing moments for our guests, and we're looking forward to doing it one more time," said Jeff Penz the Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant.

The last million-dollar drawing takes place on August 26.