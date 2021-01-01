Two Murders Late Thursday Bring Dallas 2020 Total to 251

Two murders late Thursday night raised the number of murders in Dallas in 2020 to 251, police said -- an increase of more than 23% from 2019.

The first happened at about 10:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Grant Street where officers found Darrius Dejon Rivers, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence, Dallas police said.

Police said Rivers was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com.

The 251st murder of 2020 in the city took place at about 11:21 p.m. in the 6500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, police said.

Officers located 57-year-old Armando Castillo with multiple stab wounds upon their arrival, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Castillo to an area hospital where he died from injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

"I will take a reduction (in violent crime) personally and it's not just the numbers," incoming Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "It's the perception of crime -- both the perception and the numbers have to go in a better direction."

Garcia will take over the Dallas Police Department in February.