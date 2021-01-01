Two Murders Late Thursday Bring Dallas 2020 Total to 251

Two murders late Thursday night raised the number of murders in Dallas in 2020 to 251, police said -- an increase of more than 23% from 2019.
The first happened at about 10:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Grant Street where officers found Darrius Dejon Rivers, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence, Dallas police said.
Police said Rivers was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com.
The 251st murder of 2020 in the city took place at about 11:21 p.m. in the 6500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, police said.
Officers located 57-year-old Armando Castillo with multiple stab wounds upon their arrival, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Castillo to an area hospital where he died from injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.
"I will take a reduction (in violent crime) personally and it's not just the numbers," incoming Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "It's the perception of crime -- both the perception and the numbers have to go in a better direction."
Garcia will take over the Dallas Police Department in February.