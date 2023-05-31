Two Men, Woman Arrested, Charged with Murder Outside Arlington Motel

Three people are facing murder charges in the death of a man killed outside an Arlington motel last winter.

Arlington Police said 43-year-old Kendrick Robinson was fatally shot at about 5:30 a.m. outside a motel on the 1200 block of North Watson Road over a debt.

Investigators said Robinson owed 47-year-old John Stewart an undisclosed amount of money. Police said 43-year-old Adrain Brown brought Robinson to the motel and tipped off Stewart to their location, knowing he was looking for Robinson.

Police said Stewart arrived at the hotel with 29-year-old Olivia Wynn and that at some point Robinson was shot multiple times. Investigators did not reveal any further information about the debt or what led to the shooting.

Police said Wynn was arrested on May 10 on a drug charge and was served in this case while in custody. She is now being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Brown, police said, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force on May 18. He is also being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Police said Stewart was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force on May 30. He is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail. His bond has not been set.

It's not clear if any of the suspects have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

NBC 5 News, Arlington Police Left to right: Adrain Brown, Olivia Wynn and John Stewart, booking photos.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Det. Dixon at 817-459-5579. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.