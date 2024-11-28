Two men killed, two arrested after fatal shooting at McKinney apartment complex

Two men are dead, and two others are in custody facing a murder charge after a shooting at a McKinney apartment complex Wednesday.

According to McKinney police, officers were called to a shooting just after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of North McDonald Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a man approach the passenger of a Dodge pickup truck parked at the complex. In an exchange of gunfire, two men were injured.

The driver of the Dodge truck took his injured passenger, a 20-year-old Princeton man, to Medical City McKinney. The 19-year-old McKinney man who approached the truck was given first aid before being transported to Medical City McKinney by EMS workers.

Both of the men who were injured later died of their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

A McKinney officer stationed at the hospital identified the pickup leaving the hospital and followed the driver. The driver refused to stop for police, and there was a chase that ended in Richardson. Police said the driver abandoned the truck and tried to escape on foot but was caught by police.

The 21-year-old driver of the pickup and an 18-year-old man who was at the hospital were both arrested, and police said both have been charged with murder in connection with the death of the two men.

Police said investigators are still actively working to determine the motive and everyone’s role in the double murder.

McKinney police said there are no known outstanding suspects, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email Crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.