Two men hospitalized after electrical shock, Lake Worth PD says

On Thursday afternoon, two men were rushed to the hospital after they came in contact with electrical lines.

Emergency responders were called to a business located at 4200 White Street in the City of Lake Worth.

Witnesses told NBC 5, that two men were on an orange lift while inside the property of Blaze Equipment, a local drilling parts and services business.

“The orange (crane) right there. The one with the standup one,” Anthony Garza said. “It just happened to hit the power line. It blew the transformer out. He got shocked.”

Blaze Equipment has not responded to NBC 5’s request for comment about what the workers were trying to move.

“I just heard ‘Boom! Boom!’ That was it,” Garza said. “And then he was already, all the workers were already trying to take care of him.”

One of the men had to be taken to the hospital via CareFlite. According to Lake Worth Fire Department, the second victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

“I hope he’s OK,” Garza said. “To get CareFlite, you have to be hurt pretty bad.”

After police and fire cleared the scene, Oncor Emergency crews arrived.

“Workers not related to Oncor came in contact with an energized line. Oncor workers are currently working to restore power to five customers that were impacted,” a spokesperson for Oncor said in an email.

Oncor crews repaired one broken power line directly above the orange lift.

Management at Blaze Equipment sent employees home shortly after the incident and closed its doors hours ahead of schedule.