Two Men Confess to Murder of Johnson County Resident

A 22-year-old Burleson man and Joshua man have confessed to the murder of a Johnson County resident, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Monday.

Tommy Joe Krumm was arrested by Burleson police's special crime unit Thursday for a separate warrant in Johnson County. From there, he was transported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, officials said.

Krumm initially denied involvement with the murder of 22-year-old Tyler Waldrop but eventually confessed and identified a companion, later identified as Mark Allen Groom of Joshua, Texas.

A warrant for Groom was obtained for first-degree murder and he was arrested Friday where he then gave a full confession as well.

Tyler Waldrop was killed this month in what the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department described as a “brutal murder.” Department officials said Waldrop was found deceased in his camper on the morning of March 4 after a friend went to check on him and discovered his body.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Waldrop died of multiple sharp force and blunt force injuries.

Both Krumm and Groom are currently in the custody of the Johnson County Jail where their bail is currently set at $1 million each.