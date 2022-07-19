Two McKinney firefighters were injured fighting a house fire before dawn Tuesday morning.

The McKinney Fire Department said firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home in the 1000 block of Morris Street at about 1:45 a.m.

Firefighters believe flames spread from a fence to the attic of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents evacuated safely but two firefighters were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

One of the firefighters experienced an electrical shock while in the attic and the other broke a finger entering the home.

Both firefighters were treated and released from the hospital, MFD said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.