Two McKinney firefighters were injured fighting a house fire before dawn Tuesday morning.
The McKinney Fire Department said firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home in the 1000 block of Morris Street at about 1:45 a.m.
Firefighters believe flames spread from a fence to the attic of the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents evacuated safely but two firefighters were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
One of the firefighters experienced an electrical shock while in the attic and the other broke a finger entering the home.
Both firefighters were treated and released from the hospital, MFD said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.