McKinney Fire Department

Two McKinney Firefighters Injured Fighting Overnight House Fire

Residents escape burning home without injury; cause of the fire to be determined

NBC 5 News

Two McKinney firefighters were injured fighting a house fire before dawn Tuesday morning.

The McKinney Fire Department said firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home in the 1000 block of Morris Street at about 1:45 a.m.

Firefighters believe flames spread from a fence to the attic of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents evacuated safely but two firefighters were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

One of the firefighters experienced an electrical shock while in the attic and the other broke a finger entering the home.

Both firefighters were treated and released from the hospital, MFD said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

