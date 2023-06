Double the cuteness for half the price at Operation Kindness on Saturday and Sunday.

Operation Kindness is a nonprofit animal welfare organization located at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton.

You can adopt a pair of kittens under 6 months old for only one adoption fee of $155 this weekend.

Kittens must be adopted at the same time and location, Operation Kindness says.

Operation Kindness is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can view kittens up for adoption here.