Two Killed, Three Injured in Crash Near Boswell High School: MedStar

Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a major crash along W. Bailey Boswell Road in north Fort Worth, according to MedStar Mobile Healthcare.

The crash took place west of Old Decatur Road near the intersection with Twin Mills Boulevard. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a pickup truck.

A second vehicle at the scene was covered with a tarp and was not easily identifiable.

MedStar told NBC 5 that two people were killed in the crash and that three others were injured. The conditions of the survivors are not yet known.

While the crash is less than a mile east of Boswell High School it's not clear if any students were involved in the crash.

Details about what led to the crash are still being confirmed.

