Two Killed in Single Vehicle Fire on I-635 in Balch Springs

Two people are dead after a single vehicle fire on Interstate 635 in Balch Springs Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the Balch Springs Fire Department asked for assistance investigating a fatal vehicle fire shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety said that a vehicle caught on fire after it left the roadway and crashed into a sign.

Officials said that both subjects in the vehicle were dead.

The Medical Examiner recovered the bodies, but their identities have not yet been released.

According to the Balch Springs Fire Department, the Elam exit on northbound Interstate 635 was closed as officials investigated the incident. Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 were closed as well.

Officials are still investigating cause of the accident.