Two Killed in Collin County Residence, Suspect Dead After Apparent Suicide: Police

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Collin County on Monday evening, police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a call regarding an unconscious person in the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive, located in the Rolling Ridge subdivision of Murphy, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located two victims, a 57-year-old woman and a 63-year-old male, at the residence.

The woman was found in the driveway while the man was found inside the home, police said.

According to police, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, was transported to Medical City Plano after a self-inflicted injury.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to police, there is no risk to the public at this time. Officials said the evidence indicates that this was not a random act of violence.

Collin County officials said the investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

