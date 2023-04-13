Two Killed in Apparent Domestic Murder-Suicide in Dallas

A woman and her boyfriend are dead after an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Dallas, police and family members say.

Dallas Police said Thursday morning that officers were called to a shooting at a home on Prichard Lane at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers arrived to find a woman, identified as 28-year-old Angelica Hinojosa, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second deceased person, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was found nearby.

Investigators said the unidentified person fatally shot Hinojosa before committing suicide. The victim's family said the woman was killed by her boyfriend after an argument and that the couple had been together for about nine months.

Police have not yet confirmed the relationship and only said Hinojosa and her suspected killer were known to each other.

Hinojosa's family told Telemundo Dallas she was the mother of an 11-year-old who was at the present at the shooting but was not physically harmed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to Dallas Police Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.