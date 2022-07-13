Two teens have been detained after a fire blazed through a development that was under construction in McKinney last month, the Collin County fire marshal’s office announced Tuesday.

The teens, who are from McKinney and whose identities were not released because of their ages, were taken into custody last week following an investigation by the fire marshal’s office. They face felony criminal mischief charges.

Seven homes were badly damaged, including some that had burned to the ground, authorities said. No one was injured in the fire.

Visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News for more on this story.

