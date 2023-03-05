Two Injured, Three Face Charges After Shooting Sunday in Frisco

Four people are under arrest and facing charges after a robbery and shooting in Frisco on Sunday that injured two people.

Frisco Police said officers were called to a shooting at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday after multiple people reported hearing gunfire near Alviso Road and Shasta Drive. At least one of the callers reported seeing an injured person on the ground and others leaving the area in a vehicle.

When officers arrived they began providing first aid to a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Shortly after arriving, police said other officers found a second person running away and took him into custody.

A short time later, someone called 911 to report an injured person near the 10400 block of Attleborough Drive. It was there that officers found two men they said were involved in the shooting. One of the men had multiple gunshot wounds and was provided first aid. Both men were arrested.

Despite being shot multiple times and being hospitalized, police said the injuries to both men were not considered life-threatening.

Three of the men are facing charges ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The fourth person remains in the hospital with charges pending.

The identities of the four individuals have not been released since the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have released few details of what led to the shooting but said two people in a car met up with two people from the neighborhood and that there was an altercation between the group that escalated into gunfire that injured two people.

Of the four individuals involved in the shooting, one of the wounded remained at the vehicle while another tried to leave on foot. The other two people involved, including the other person that was wounded, went to a residence on Attleborough.

Frisco Police said the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.