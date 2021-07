Two people, including a 14-year-old, were hurt after a shooting at a Family Dollar store in Dallas.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Singleton Boulevard just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said that the teenager was grazed by a pellet gun on the shoulder.

A woman was also hurt from the pellet gun and was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be okay.

At this time, police have not made any arrest and continue to investigate.