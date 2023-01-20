Two Guns, Drugs Found in Student's Backpacks at Arlington Bowie High School

Two students at Arlington's Bowie High School were arrested on campus Friday after guns and drugs were found in their backpacks, police say.

Arlington Police told NBC 5 that they were notified at about 8 a.m. that staff at the high school found two handguns and a container of marijuana during a search of the students' backpacks.

Police officers located the students and placed them both under arrest. One of the students, a juvenile whose name will not be released, was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

The other student was identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley, who is considered an adult under Texas law. Kelley was arrested and is expected to be charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, in a drug free zone.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We want to stress that weapons have no place inside our schools and there will be severe consequences for anyone who brings a gun on campus," the district said. "We continue to urge gun owners to be responsible and properly secure their weapons in their homes so they don't fall into the hands of people who should not have them."

As of this writing, Kelley was being held in the Arlington City Jail. His bond had not been set and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.